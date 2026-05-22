Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

KMF finds nearly 0.2% of milk samples adulterated

Among the 16 units of the Federation, adulteration was reported to be highest in Hassan, Shivamogga, Ballari, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mandya and Dharwad.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 00:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2026, 00:23 IST
India NewsKarnatakaHubbali

Follow us on :

Follow Us