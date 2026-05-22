<p>Hubbali: Nearly 0.20% of the milk samples tested by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) at their procurement centres have been found to be adulterated.</p>.<p>A total of 15.15 lakh samples were tested between January 2025 and January 2026, of which 3,049 samples tested positive for salts, sugar, urea and other chemicals.</p>.<p>Among the 16 units of the Federation, adulteration was reported to be highest in Hassan, Shivamogga, Ballari, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mandya and Dharwad. </p>.<p>With more than 27 lakh milk producer members, KMF is India’s second-largest milk cooperative society. On an average, the state produces 99 lakh kg of milk every day, and KMF makes daily payments of Rs 35 crore to farmers.</p>.<p><strong>Water adulteration</strong></p>.<p>Senior officials at the KMF said that a majority of the rejected samples were due to water adulteration, while chemical contamination was minimal. Officials said that every litre of milk procured from farmers undergoes 14 tests, and only pure milk is processed further.</p>.<p>Government documents also state that adulteration is not limited to milk supplied to the state-owned milk cooperative federation, but is also found in private dairies across the state.</p>.Karnataka Milk Federation plans lactose-free variety & buffalo milk.<p>Hassan KMF Managing Director Mahesh H said that most adulteration cases were limited to the mixing of water.</p>.<p>“KMF has fixed standards for thickness and fat content while procuring milk from farmers. If there is a variation in thickness, such milk is rejected. Of the 1.64 lakh samples tested at nearly 1,700 active societies, we found that 788 samples did not meet the standards. Such milk was rejected,” he said.</p>.<p>Dharwad KMF Managing Director Kalasada D T said that only a minute number of farmers add sugar to increase fat content. </p>.<p>As per the provisions of Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, food adulteration attracts punishment. However, most farmers found supplying adulterated milk are only warned.</p>.<p>Shivaswamy B, Managing Director of Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited, said the biggest punishment is the rejection of adulterated milk.</p>.<p>“More than punishment, there is a need to create awareness among farmers that sub-standard milk is rejected at the village level itself,” he said.</p>