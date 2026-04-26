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KNNL dragged to NGT for ‘disturbing’ Sharavathi riverbed

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had issued notice to the agency and others following a detailed petition by the activists Manjunath Hirechowti and Deepak C N of Lanchamukta Karnataka.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 02:18 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 02:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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