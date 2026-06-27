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Homeindiakarnataka

Kodagu court receives another hoax bomb threat, Kendriya Vidyalaya evacuated as school also mentioned

Following the bomb threat, the Kendriya Vidyalaya declared a holiday for the day and informed parents to take their children back home.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 12:20 IST
India NewsKarnatakaBomb threatKodagu

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