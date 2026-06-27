Kodagu court receives another hoax bomb threat, Kendriya Vidyalaya evacuated as school also mentioned

<p>Madikeri: The Kodagu District Court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Madikeri">Madikeri </a>received another hoax <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bomb%20threat">bomb threat</a> email within just four days of receiving a threat. This time, the email also threatened to blow up the nearby Kendriya Vidyalaya, prompting police to conduct searches at both buildings on Saturday. No explosives or suspicious objects were found during the searches.</p><p>Following the bomb threat, the Kendriya Vidyalaya declared a holiday for the day and informed parents to take their children back home. Several parents rushed to the school following the message. </p>.Karnataka: Chamarajanagar court receives hoax bomb threat.<p>According to the police, the threat email was received by the court on Friday night. It stated that the District Court and the Kendriya Vidyalaya building would be blown up at 2.20 pm on Saturday. Court staff noticed the email after reporting for duty on Saturday morning and immediately alerted the police.</p><p>Police personnel, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad and the dog squad, conducted thorough searches of both premises. "No explosives or suspicious materials were found, and the threat was declared as a hoax," the police said. A case has been registered at the CEN Police Station.</p><p>The Kodagu District Court had received similar hoax bomb threat messages on February 16 and June 23. </p>