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Homeindiakarnataka

Kodagu court receives hoax bomb threat

According to police, an email was received at around 8.30 am on the official email account of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, claiming that cyanide bombs would be detonated in the court premises at 2 pm.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 12:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKodaguBombCourtBomb hoax

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