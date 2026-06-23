Kodagu court receives hoax bomb threat

<p>Madikeri: A bomb threat email sent to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kodagu">Kodagu </a>District Court in Madikeri on Tuesday triggered panic inside the premises. Following checks, authorities confirmed it was a hoax.</p><p>According to police, an email was received at around 8.30 am on the official email account of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, claiming that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb">cyanide bombs</a> would be detonated in the court premises at 2 pm.</p>.Dharwad, Kolar district courts in Karnataka receive hoax bomb threat calls.<p>Following the threat, all judges, court staff, advocates and members of the public were evacuated from the building as a precautionary measure. Bomb disposal and detection squads, along with sniffer dogs, were deployed to conduct a thorough search of the premises.</p><p>No explosive materials were found during the inspection. The threat has been confirmed to be a hoax, and an investigation has been launched to trace the source of the email, police said.</p><p>Court proceedings resumed as usual after security officials completed the inspection and declared the premises safe.</p><p>A similar hoax bomb threat message was received on February 16 as well. </p>