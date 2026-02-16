<p>Madikeri: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kodagu">Kodagu </a>district court building received a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb-threat">bomb threat</a> email claiming that an explosive device had been planted inside the building on Monday. </p><p>Following the receipt of the threat, police immediately evacuated lawyers and members of the public from the court premises. </p>.Supreme Court to lay down guidelines for timely disposal of bail pleas.<p>The Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad were pressed into service and are conducting a thorough search of the building.</p>