Kodagu district court receives bomb threat email

Following the receipt of the threat, police immediately evacuated lawyers and members of the public from the court premises.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 06:21 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 06:21 IST
Karnataka NewsBomb threatKodagu

