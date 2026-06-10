Kodagu homestay death turns spotlight on compliance with norms

<p class="bodytext">Even before Kodagu district could recover from recent incidents of the alleged sexual assault of a foreign woman at a homestay near Kutta and the death of a tourist who was caught in a fight between two elephants at Dubare — a woman tourist died of suspected suffocation in the bathroom of a homestay recently. Such incidents have dealt a significant blow to the district’s tourism industry. </p>.<p class="bodytext">A homestay owner on the condition of anonymity said many of these accidents could be avoided if homestays strictly complied with regulations. However, he alleged that a majority of homestays violate the prescribed norms.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Tourism Department imposes around nine conditions while granting permission to operate a homestay. Licences are issued only after applicants agree to comply with them. During inspections, establishments are generally found to be complying with the rules. However, violations often begin once the licence is obtained, the owner claimed.</p>.Rape of American woman: Kodagu homestay operator challenges arrest in Karnataka HC.<p class="bodytext">One of the conditions prohibits the use of gas geysers in homestays. The rules say homestay owners will be held directly responsible if any accident occurs due to use of gas geysers. Despite this, many homestays continue to rely heavily on gas geysers, he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Some homestay owners argue that gas geysers are essential in Kodagu’s weather conditions. They point out that the region experiences cloudy weather and rainfall for nearly six months of the year, making firewood difficult to obtain and reducing effectiveness of solar water heater.</p>.<p class="bodytext">During monsoon, uprooting of trees frequently damage electricity lines, resulting in disruption in power supply. In such circumstances, they contend, gas geysers become a necessity.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Coorg Homestay Association vice president Ambekal Naveen said tourism department officials should conduct inspections of homestays to ensure compliance with regulations. Homestay owners, on their part, should adopt alternative methods for heating water, he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A large number of homestays in Kodagu are operating without licences. Moreover, even homestays with permits are not being inspected regularly. The vacant post of deputy director in tourism department and staff shortage are cited as reasons for lack of monitoring. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Members of the public have urged the government to take immediate steps to strengthen the department in Kodagu. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Department incharge deputy director Shashidhar said, "We are currently inspecting all homestays. Owners are being strictly instructed to ensure police verification of labourers from outside the state. They are also being directed to replace gas geysers with other methods for heating water. If any violation of these regulations is detected, licence will be kept under suspension.” </p>