Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kodagu homestay death turns spotlight on compliance with norms

A homestay owner on the condition of anonymity said many of these accidents could be avoided if homestays strictly complied with regulations.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2026, 02:24 IST
KarnatakaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us