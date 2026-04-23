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Kodagu homestay licence cancelled after alleged sexual assault of US tourist

The sexual assault on the foreign tourist also sparked widespread outrage on social media against the employing of migrant labourers from northern states.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 16:02 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 16:02 IST
India NewsKarnatakasexual assault

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