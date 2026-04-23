<p>Madikeri: Close on the heels of arrest of two men in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a USA based tourist near Kutta, located close to Kerala border in Kodagu district, the registration of 'Devi Villa' Homestay was cancelled by Kodagu Deputy Commissioner and District Tourism Development Committee Chairman S J Somashekar on Thursday.</p><p>The licence for the homestay, with validity upto 2029, was issued to one P A Ponnappa. Following allegations against the homestay and the subsequent arrest of the owner, the registration of Devi Villa homestay had been revoked. The sexual assault on the foreign tourist also sparked widespread outrage on social media against the employing of migrant labourers from northern states.</p>.US woman 'sexually assaulted' at Karnataka homestay; owner & staff arrested.<p>"Workers from other states are employed in most resorts, hotels, and homestays. Many owners, without verifying their background, are hiring such workers as they agree to work for lower wages. There have already been many criminal incidents involving workers from other states, including Assam. Yet owners are allegedly neglecting local workers and continuing to give preference to outside labour," Kodagu Rakshana Vedike district president and advocate Achandeera Pavan Pemmaya said.</p><p>“How many more such crimes must occur involving workers from other states ? Owners must wake up from this incident and verify the background of such workers before hiring them. Continuous monitoring is also necessary,” he stressed. Kodagu District Superintendent of Police R N Bindumani said clear instructions were given in every meeting with owners of Stayhomes on collecting complete details of workers from other states before employing them.</p><p>“But these instructions are not being properly followed," SP admitted and added that a meeting with Tourism Department will be convened soon and strict warnings will be issued to all homestay owners. Police also refused to disclose details about the whereabouts of Tourist or when she will return to United States.</p>