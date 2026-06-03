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Homeindiakarnataka

Kodagu jail attack: Seriously injured undertrial prisoner succumbs to injuries

Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has ordered an internal inquiry into the circumstances that led to the attack inside the jail
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 12:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKodagu

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