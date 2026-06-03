Kodagu jail attack: Seriously injured undertrial prisoner succumbs to injuries

<p>Madikeri: A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner who was seriously injured in an assault by a fellow inmate inside the Kodagu District Jail on June 1 succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Mysuru on Wednesday.</p><p>The deceased is Hemanth. He had sustained critical injuries after being allegedly attacked by his relative Rajesh (36), another undertrial prisoner lodged in the jail for the past two years. </p>.Clash in Kodagu district prison: Undertrial prisoner suffers critical injuries.<p>Hemanth was initially treated and later shifted to a hospital in Mysuru due to the severity of his injuries, where he died despite medical efforts. Rajesh, who was also injured in the altercation, was admitted to the District Hospital in Madikeri.</p><p>Investigations revealed that the two families have been embroiled in a long-standing dispute over a three-and-a-half-acre property in T Shettigeri village. Police said the feud has previously resulted in a murder case in 2022, besides several incidents involving attempted murder and physical assaults.</p><p>Taking the incident seriously, the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has ordered an internal inquiry into the circumstances that led to the attack inside the jail. Senior departmental officials visited the Kodagu District Jail on Wednesday and questioned prison authorities and staff as part of the investigation. </p>