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Konkan Railway collects Rs 2.41 crore in February from unauthorised travellers

Cumulatively, during the financial year 2025–26 up to February 2026, a total of 10,368 special ticket checking drives have been conducted.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 06:21 IST
Karnataka NewsKonkan Railway

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