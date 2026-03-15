<p>Mangaluru: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has intensified ticket checking drives on its route. In the month of February, KRCL organised 873 ticket checking drives with routine ticket checking activities, detecting 41,522 cases of unauthorised/irregular travellers. An amount of Rs 2.41crore was collected from these passengers towards due railway fare and penalty.</p>.Bengaluru: RPF rescues runaway children; cracks down on ticket touting, seizes drugs.<p>Cumulatively, during the financial year 2025–26 up to February 2026, a total of 10,368 special ticket checking drives have been conducted. These drives led to the detection of 4,54,849 cases of unauthorised / irregular travellers, with a total recovery of Rs 25.21 crore as Railway fare and penalties.</p><p>Konkan Railway has appealed to all passengers to travel with valid tickets to avoid inconvenience during their journey. In the coming festival season, KRCL will conduct intensified ticket-checking drives across its entire route, in coordination with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and Railway officials, to ensure safe, secure, and comfortable travel for all bonafide passengers. </p>