<p>Mangaluru: Konkan Railway Corporation has issued a warning against fraudulent recruitment cases after it came to light that certain unscrupulous elements misled job aspirants by falsely promising to provide jobs in the company in exchange for money.</p><p>The corporation has clarified that it has not authorised any person, agent or agency to collect money, provide employment or make any job-related assurances on its behalf. All recruitments in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/konkan-railway">Konkan Railway</a> are carried out strictly in accordance with prescribed rules and procedures through official channels only, the company said.</p><p>The public have been advised not to believe or engage with any individual, agent or middleman claiming to guarantee jobs in Konkan Railway. Such claims are fraudulent and have no association with Konkan Railway. Job aspirants are advised to rely only on recruitment notifications and updates published on the official website of Konkan Railway: <a href="https://konkanrailway.com/">https://konkanrailway.com/</a> and other authorised government platforms for authentic information.</p><p>Konkan Railway has appealed to all job seekers and members of the public to remain vigilant and report any such fraudulent activities to the authorities concerned to prevent others from falling victim to such scams.</p> <p><strong>Unclaimed bag</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, during routine ticket checking in train no 22150 Pune–Ernakulam Superfast Express, an unclaimed bag was noticed in B1 coach. The bag was later secured and handed over to the Railway Protection Force for further action. The bag contained cash amounting to Rs 4,933, a wallet, Aadhaar card, ATM and credit cards, keys, charger, data cable, earphones and some documents.</p><p>Konkan Railway officials have appealed to passengers to remain alert and report any unattended belongings to railway staff to help maintain a safe and secure travel environment.</p>