Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Konkan Railway issues caution against fraudulent recruitment cases

The corporation has said that it has not authorised any person, agent or agency to collect money, provide employment or make any job-related assurances on its behalf
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 06:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 06:24 IST
Karnataka NewsMangalurujob fraudKonkan Railway

Follow us on :

Follow Us