Konkan Railways to be merged with Indian Railways: Somanna

Belagavi: Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said that Centre has been contemplating the merger of Konkan Railways with the Indian Railways to improve services provided to the people.

Speaking at a programme at railway station here to welcome Vande Bharat train between Pune-Hubballi on Monday night, Somanna said the Konkan Railways network spread from Kerala to Maharashtra with a total of 742 km in the state of Karnataka alone.

Somanna stressed that more and better services were needed for commuters and thus the merger with Indian Railways was being considered.

"We have held talks with Karnataka, Kerala and Goa governments. After convincing Maharashtra, merger process will be initiated," he added.