Konkan Railways to be merged with Indian Railways: Somanna

Belagavi: Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said that Centre has been contemplating the merger of Konkan Railways with the Indian Railways to improve services provided to the people.
Speaking at a programme at railway station here to welcome Vande Bharat train between Pune-Hubballi on Monday night, Somanna said the Konkan Railways network spread from Kerala to Maharashtra with a total of 742 km in the state of Karnataka alone.
Somanna stressed that more and better services were needed for commuters and thus the merger with Indian Railways was being considered.
"We have held talks with Karnataka, Kerala and Goa governments. After convincing Maharashtra, merger process will be initiated," he added.
Earlier, the Railways had been implementing projects in the state with 50% contributions from state government but with 'no cooperation from the state government now', it has been decided that 'all costs will be borne by the Centre,' Somanna further stated.
Many of the pending projects of the state will be completed soon, he added, while stating that work will be completed on the direct railway line between Belagavi and Dharwad in three years. Land acquisition will be completed in three months and will be handed over to Railways, he said.
Published 16 September 2024, 18:21 IST