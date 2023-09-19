Kota police register fraud case against Chaitra Kundapura

Close on the heels of Bengaluru CCB personnel registering an MLA ticket fraud case against activist Chaitra Kundapura, Kota police in Brahmavar taluk have registered a case against her on charges of cheating to the tune of Rs 5 lakh in the name of helping to set up cloth showrooms.

In a complaint to the police, Sudina (33) from Kodi village in Brahmavar alleged that Chaitra Kundapura had promised to help the complainant in setting up textile shops in Udupi and Kota in 2015.

The complainant alleged that Chaitra had claimed that she has close affinity with the BJP top leaders, ministers, and MLAs, and had promised to help the former in setting up shops and availed Rs five lakh in a phased manner between 2018 and 2022.

When Sudina demanded the shop or return of the money, Chaitra had allegedly issued a threats of registering a fake sexual assault and threatening of life cases against the former. Based on the complaint, Kota police have registered a case under IPC Sections 506, 417, and 420.