Kota Srinivas Poojary accuses Siddaramaiah govt of 'creating confusion in name of Constitution'

Mangaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Council, Kota Srinivas Poojary, accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of "creating confusion in the name of the Constitution and freedom".

"The state government invited British writer and professor at the University of Westminster, Nitasha Kaul, who challenged the freedom of the country and sympathised with Pakistan-sponsored terrorists using Karnataka taxpayers' money. However, she was sent back from the airport after being denied entry by the Centre upon document verification. The Constitution and National Unity Convention in Bengaluru were organised by the state government and projected as a Congress programme. The platform was used for rebuking PM Narendra Modi," Poojary told media persons in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

He stated that Congress leaders, who have been alleging a threat to the Constitution, should clarify who made multiple amendments to the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar and who was responsible for imposing an emergency in the country.

Furthermore, he accused the Congress of exploiting Ambedkar’s name and the Constitution solely for political gain, arguing that it was the Congress who mistreated Ambedkar.

"The Congress government in Karnataka, which has failed in all aspects, is engaged in political hatred. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is only for political purposes. Siddaramaiah should focus on nationalism, unity, and integrity," he added.

Lok Sabha Election

"The achievements of the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s working style will help the BJP increase its margin of victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is confident of winning all 28 seats in Karnataka, with the BJP candidates expected to have a larger margin than in the previous election in Dakshina Kannada," Poojary claimed.

In response to a query about a BJP leader organizing a convention to demand a ticket for contesting, Poojary, who serves as the BJP’s in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, clarified that there are several individuals aspiring for a ticket. He underscored that the desire of party workers and leaders to contest for a ticket does not imply indiscipline. Poojary stated, "The party will make a decision on the candidate, and after the announcement, everyone will work together in unity to ensure the victory of the party’s candidate." He mentioned that Arun Puthila, Sathyajith Surathkal, and Ramachandra Baikampady are all party workers. Additionally, he explained, "As part of the election preparations, I have conducted discussions with leaders at the booth level, Shakti Kendra, and Maha Shakti Kendra who are involved in various activities to organize the party."