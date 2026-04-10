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Kottur PU college continues its dream run; Two students bag 1st rank in Arts stream

This year, as many as 23 students of Indu PU College made the cut into the top-10 ranks list.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 22:06 IST
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Sangeeta
Sangeeta
Srishti Patil
Srishti Patil
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Published 09 April 2026, 22:06 IST
Karnataka NewsPUKottur

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