<p>Kottur (Vijayanagar district): Indu PU College continued to shine in the Arts stream, with two students - D M Archana and Sangeeta emerging as toppers in II PU exams in the state. Archana and Sangeeta secured 598 marks out of 600. The college holds the distinction of clinching top ranks in arts stream for the past 11 years.</p>.<p>This year, as many as 23 students of Indu PU College made the cut into the top-10 ranks list.</p>.<p>Daughter of Hanumanthappa, a farmer, and Renukamma, a homemaker, Archana has set her sights on becoming an IAS officer. "My parents have made a lot of sacrifices. Despite severe financial constraints. They funded my education and motivated me to excel in academics. Their struggles spurred me to do well. I want to become a KAS officer, a beaming Archana told DH.</p>.II PU results 2026 | Mysuru records 84.8% pass rate, slips in ranking; Hassan tops with 89.71%, Mandya at 88.85%.<p>A native of Balaganur village in Harapanahalli taluk, Archana had secured 78.24 per cent in SSLC exams.</p>.<p>Sangeeta, a daughter of Shweta an anganwadi worker and Shekhargouda Policepatil, a marginal farmer from Mangalore village in Koppal district, credited her success in the board exams to the hard yards she put in and the blessings of her parents.</p>.<p>She nurtures an ambition to become a judge. "I will pursue my graduation in Dharwad, take up LL.B and crack the judges exams."</p>.<p><strong>Kalaburagi girl shines</strong></p>.<p>Srishti Mallinath Patil of HKE Society's Veeramma Gangasiri College for Women in Kalaburagi also managed to secure the top rank in the arts stream, reports DHNS from Kalaburagi.</p>.<p>Daughter of Mallinath Patil and Savita, who runs a hotel in Gazipur, Srishti had scored 95.3 per cent result in SSLC exams. Like most of the toppers in arts stream, Srishti also has set her sights on cracking UPSC exams. </p>