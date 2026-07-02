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Homeindiakarnataka

Kottur woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Uganda

Efforts are under way to get the body of the woman – B Bindu – shipped to India.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 00:16 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 00:16 IST
India NewsKarnatakaUgandadeadKottursuspicious

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