Kottur woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Uganda

<p>Kottur (Vijayanagara dist): A 24-year-old woman from Kannanayakanakatte village in Kottur taluk of the district has been found dead under suspicious circumstances in Uganda, said Kottur police.</p>.<p>Efforts are under way to get the body of the woman – B Bindu – shipped to India.</p>.<p>“We have no information as to the cause of Bindu’s death. We will have to register a case once we receive the body. Taralabalu Jagadguru Shivamurthy Shivacharya has been in touch with the Indian Ambassador to Uganda Anant Iyer, and has arranged for the woman’s body to be transported to India. This is all the information we have at the moment,” said Kottur PSI Geetanjali Shinde.</p>.Missing woman’s body found in lake in Kumbalgodu.<p>It has been learnt that Uganda police have confiscated the passport of Bindu’s husband Chandrashekara Gutta. The body will leave Entebbe in Uganda, and following a brief stop in Dubai, arrive in India.</p>