KPCC mocks BJP’s claims of enrolling 1 crore members

DHNS
Last Updated : 09 September 2024, 00:19 IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) media incharge Ramesh Babu on Sunday dismissed BJP state unit’s claims that the party has succeeded in enrolling more than one crore members within three days of the commencement of enrollment campaign.

In a note released by the KPCC media cell, Babu asked how could the BJP enrol 1.5 crore members when the party had secured only 1.4 crore votes in the last election.

“The BJP is making false claims. It is not possible to achieve this target. After B Y Vijayendra’s elevation as the BJP state unit president, he has earned more adversaries than friends. His adversaries have been mocking him for converting the BJP office into Balabhavan,” he added. 

Published 09 September 2024, 00:19 IST
