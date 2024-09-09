KPCC mocks BJP’s claims of enrolling 1 crore members

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) media incharge Ramesh Babu on Sunday dismissed BJP state unit’s claims that the party has succeeded in enrolling more than one crore members within three days of the commencement of enrollment campaign.

In a note released by the KPCC media cell, Babu asked how could the BJP enrol 1.5 crore members when the party had secured only 1.4 crore votes in the last election.