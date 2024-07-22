KPCC spokesperson drags names of BSY’s kin into MUDA scam

Addressing a media conference, here, on Monday, Lakshmana said, Vijayendra’s cousin Rajesh has got an alternative site in Vijayanagar Third Stage under MUDA, but there is no original documents of the owners of the land acquired.

“One Kamalamma had got 9,800 sq feet of developed sites, as compensation for acquisition of her 33 guntas of land on Survey No 255/3 of Hinkal village, under Kasba hobli, Mysuru taluk. Within three days of the allotment of the sites to Kamalamma, in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, they have been bought and registered in the name of Rajesh. There are no records with MUDA, if Kamalamma was given compensation earlier, as per notes of MUDA officials. Despite issues in the documents, the sites have been allotted to Kamalamma,” he said.

Lakshmana said, similarly, 19 sites have been allotted to one Mahendra in C Block of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage.

“We have documents on similar 104 site allocations, done during the tenure of the BJP government. The BJP leaders should speak on this,” he added.

He said, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has illegally got a site on a land earmarked for industries and the documents will be released in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

“Even though the BJP and JD(S) leaders are facing so many allegations, they are involved in defaming CM Siddaramaiah, whose wife has legally got the sites from MUDA,” he said.

“The complaint of M Manjunatha Swamy, along with BJP leaders, to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner that his uncle Devaraju has sold the Kesare land to the CM’s brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy, is bogus. The original owner of the land has mentioned about selling the land to Devaraj and the consent of his brothers Mallaiah, Mylaraiah and their family members. The BJP leaders should speak on the basis of documents. I am ready to visit their office and debate on the issue,” Lakshmana said.

Mysuru city (district) Congress president R Murthy, Shivanna and Mahesh were present in the press meet.