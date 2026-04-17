<p>Bengaluru: The widespread opposition to the pumped storage project in the Sharavathi valley of the Western Ghats notwithstanding, the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) on Thursday pushed for a similar project, this time in the core area of Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary.</p>.<p>The KPCL’s proposal to conduct a survey and investigation of the area was discussed during the standing committee of the State Board for Wildlife.</p>.<p>The power authority sought permission to drill a total of 21 boreholes, including 17 in the Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary and to build a new walking path to reach the interior areas where the boreholes are to be drilled. The Deputy Conservator of Forests of Kudremukh Wildlife Division, in his report accompanying the proposal, said the 2500 MW project requires a total of 355.38 acres (143.82 hectares) of land, which includes forest and non-forest land spread over Udupi and Shivamogga districts.</p>.<p>“The area is part of the Western Ghats. The region receives average annual rainfall of 8000 mm,” the report said.</p>.Panel nod for revised Karnataka's Saundatti power project; 64k trees face axe.<p>The board was briefed about the sensitivity of the project, with the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) noting that the project can be considered with a condition that there is no provision to construct a new road.</p>.<p>Further, the Board was informed that, considering that the project comprises “invasive activities”, KPCL has to get approval for the survey and investigation from the National Board of Wildlife.</p>.<p>Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, who chairs the standing committee, noted that the proposal is only for exploration.</p>.<p>“It was recommended earlier. However, due to some reason, they needed to renew the approval,” he said.</p>.<p>The renewal became a necessity after THDC, a Mini Ratna company that was assigned the project earlier, could not take up the project.</p>.<p>As per the rules, a change in the implementing company (user agency) requires a fresh approval for the project.</p>.<p>Sources said the proposal is likely to be deferred.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Similarities with the <br />Sharavathi project</p>.<p>The Varahi proposal comes on the back of the 2000 MW project in the Sharavthi Valley Lion-Tailed Macaque sanctuary, which has seen intense opposition from the people in Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts.</p>.<p>Similar to the Sharavathi river, the Varahi river already has a power project. The Varahi HE Project generates 460 MW of power. The new pumped storage environment involves destruction and disturbance to forests in the highly critical area of the Western Ghats.</p>