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KPCL pushes for Varahi power project; Wildlife Board briefed

“The area is part of the Western Ghats. The region receives average annual rainfall of 8000 mm,” the report said.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:36 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:36 IST
Karnatakawildlife

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