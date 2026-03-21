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KPSC exam row: Karnataka govt appoints new controller of examinations

On March 18, during a debate on irregularities at KPSC, senior BJP lawmakers demanded Gangwar’s transfer.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 03:03 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 03:03 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaexamination

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