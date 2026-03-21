<p>Bengaluru: The state government has appointed a new controller of examinations at the <a href="https://kpsc.kar.nic.in/indexk.html">Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC)</a>, replacing 2016-batch IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar who came under fire in the Assembly.</p>.<p>The government has posted 2018-batch IAS officer Digvijay Bodke as the new KPSC controller of examinations. Before this, Bodke was additional commissioner (development) at the Bengaluru West City Corporation.</p>.KPSC in a bind over revaluation of candidate from 2015 batch .<p>On March 18, during a debate on irregularities at KPSC, senior BJP lawmakers demanded Gangwar’s transfer. </p><p>The officer was transferred the same day and the order was made public on Friday.</p>