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KPSC: Opposition BJP demands re-exam, special team probe

The government, however, resisted these demands claiming no fraud had been detected during verification so far.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:18 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 15:18 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsKPSC

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