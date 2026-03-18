<p>Bengaluru: The Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP </a>demanded a re-exam for the recruitment of 384 posts of gazetted probationers and a special investigation team (SIT) to probe allegations of irregularities. </p><p>The government, however, resisted these demands claiming no fraud had been detected during verification so far.</p><p>Suspicion of a scam was raised after the Karnataka Public Service Commission (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=KPSC">KPSC</a>) notified the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews.</p><p>Candidates from the same exam centre, bearing consecutive serial numbers, were shortlisted. Also, there were allegations that members from the same families were shortlisted. </p>.Chief Secretary seeks report on 'irregularities' in KPSC Mains exam.<p>Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Assembly that no wrongdoing was found “based on what we know so far” on the allegation that 11 candidates from the same exam centre were shortlisted for interviews.</p><p>"Based on CCTV footage, nothing fraudulent was found. The KPSC got it verified and they've said there's nothing wrong," Gowda said. </p><p>Gowda also read out names of candidates who were suspected to be family members. "Kavya R and Aishwarya R; Bhavya P and Tanuja P; Pavitra R, Lakshmi R and Niharika R; Nikita M Hiremath, Ajaykumar M Hiremath and Akshata Hiremath -- all of them have the same initials and last name. But none belong to the same family," he said. "In fact, they're from different districts." </p><p>Senior BJP lawmaker S Suresh Kumar sought a re-exam. "These 11 people...what's their academic background? If this is checked, we'll know if allegations are true or false," he said. </p><p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka asked the government to constitute an SIT. "Don't we, as lawmakers, face probes? Why shouldn't these (KPSC) people? We should make them feel the fear of law," he said. </p><p>Gowda, however, said holding a re-exam "on the basis of suspicion involving 11 people" would mean bad news for 5,500 job aspirants who wrote the main exam. "A re-exam means they'll ask for age relaxation. The whole thing will take another two years," he said. </p><p>Assuaging the Opposition's concerns, Gowda said further verification will be done on the allegations. "The exam will be annulled if any wrongdoing is found," he said. On the SIT demand, the government said a probe will be done if any specific instance of fraud is detected. </p><p><strong>IAS officer under fire</strong></p><p>BJP lawmaker S Suresh Kumar asked the government to transfer KPSC Controller of Examinations Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, a 2016-batch IAS officer. "The needle of suspicion is towards him. The controller of exams is under nobody's control. He's been there even as four KPSC secretaries were transferred. Gangwar must be shifted out," Kumar said. He even called for impeachment of KPSC members. </p>