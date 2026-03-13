<p>Bengaluru: Allegations of corruption and persistent irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) triggered an intense debate in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, with members seeking reforms and IT minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> calling for abolition of the tainted Commission. </p>.<p>BJP member V Sunil Kumar who initiated the debate, urged the state government to intervene even though KPSC is an autonomous body. “The government cannot turn a blind eye to alleged irregularities. Lakhs of youths, particularly from rural areas, aspire to secure government jobs and spend years preparing for competitive examinations. However, the current system is killing the aspirations of the youth,” Sunil Kumar said.</p>.<p>Recalling past controversies, he stated that the assistant executive engineer (AEE) exam had OMR sheet issue, FDA recruitment had unknown persons evaluating answer scripts and PDO recruitment saw examination malpractices.</p>.Another credibility test for KPSC.<p>“As many as 5,000 candidates appeared for the latest probationary officers’ exams for filling 384 posts. Lakhs of students write the Common Entrance Test without a controversy, but KPSC examinations are always marred by allegations of irregularities. This time, 11 candidates in the same exam room clearing the exams has raised suspicion. Candidates wrote to the KPSC secretary on May 7, 2025 alleging that the seals of answer scripts bundles were open before the exam. What is the status of the report sought by the chief secretary?, ” Sunil Kumar sought to know. He demanded that the interviews scheduled for March 23 be halted and the and allegations be probed.</p>.<p>Pointing to delays in recruitment cycles, sometimes up to three years after notifications, he said that such delays fuel allegations and anger among aspirants.</p>.<p>Questioning administrative instability within the commission, Sunil Kumar asked why secretaries were being changed four times in one recruitment cycle, but the controller remained the same. He sought implementation of Hota Committee report on Civil Services Reforms.</p>.<p>Former minister S Suresh Kumar said the issue was beyond politics and that legislators were united in seeking transparency. He alleged that KPSC had become a “holy cow” that no one dared question and demanded a “clean-up”.</p>.<p>“The provisional list had names of KPSC members’ children, three of a retired employee’s family and an ex-minister’s son,” added Sunil Kumar.</p>.<p>Priyank acknowledged the “seriousness” of the allegations and said, “What surprises me is that they (KPSC) have no fear of law. Previously I had moved a private bill for prevention of corruption in government recruitments. Last year, our government enacted the Karnataka Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act to curb malpractice in recruitment examinations, which prescribes penalties of up to Rs 10 crore and imprisonment of up to 10 years for paper leaks. Fed up with the KPSC, I entrusted my department recruitment to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to ensure transparency. I personally feel KPSC should be abolished as they are not afraid of the law, the judiciary or the legislature.”</p>.<p>Priyank also expressed concern over the quality of some recruits, who, he said, lacked basic knowledge.</p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said Karnataka had far more members in its public service commission compared to states like Uttar Pradesh, suggesting the large number of members created room for corruption.</p>.<p>BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra called for introspection over the process of appointing the KPSC chairman and members.</p>