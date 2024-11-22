Home
karnataka

KPTCL exams: New deadlines for e-signing & fee payment

The new deadline for the e-signing process is December 5, while the fee payment deadline has been pushed to December 10.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 20:57 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 20:57 IST
Karnataka News

