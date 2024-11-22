KPTCL exams: New deadlines for e-signing & fee payment

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has extended the deadlines for e-signing and fee payment for junior station attendant and junior powerman exams. </p>.<p>The new deadline for the e-signing process is December 5, while the fee payment deadline has been pushed to December 10. </p>.<p>The deadlines have been extended after aspiring candidates complained that they were unable to complete e-signatures. </p>.Free online classes for JEE, NEET, CET kick off.<p>"Considering the candidates' requests, the deadlines for the e-signature process, postal challan download, and fee payment have been extended. This extension applies only to candidates who have already completed the preliminary stages of application submission," said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Managing Director, KPTCL. </p>