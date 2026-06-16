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Homeindiakarnataka

KPTCL tests DLR system to raise transmission capacity by 25% in Karnataka

The DLR system replaces static line rating (SLR) method with a real-time monitoring framework powered by advanced IoT-enabled sensors.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 21:34 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 21:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKPTCL

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