KPTCL tests DLR system to raise transmission capacity by 25% in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Power Transmission Corporation Limited (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kptcl">KPTCL</a>) has launched a pilot project to implement Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) technology on the 220-kV Puttenahalli–Sahakarnagar transmission corridor, aiming to increase transmission capacity by up to 25 per cent without investing in new infrastructure.</p>.<p>With this, KPTCL becomes one of the first state transmission utilities in south India to adopt the advanced technology. The project seeks to unlock additional capacity from existing transmission network without constructing new transmission towers or acquiring additional land.</p>.<p>The DLR system replaces static line rating (SLR) method with a real-time monitoring framework powered by advanced IoT-enabled sensors.</p>.Karnataka: Copper isolator worth Rs 2.5 lakh stolen from 220KV station of KPTCL.<p>"These sensors continuously monitor critical parameters like ambient temperature, wind speed, solar radiation and conductor sag, enabling grid operators to dynamically assess and optimise transmission-line capacity,” KPTCL said in a statement.</p>.<p>“The DLR project will enable us to maximise utilisation of existing infrastructure and significantly enhance grid capacity. This will help meet state’s growing power demand without requiring major capital investments,” Energy Minister K J George said.</p>.<p>Based on outcome, KPTCL plans to assess the feasibility of deploying DLR across other heavily loaded transmission corridors and renewable energy evacuation networks.</p>.<p>“DLR will enable KPTCL to make real-time, data-driven operational decisions, improving transmission network efficiency and reliability,” said Ramprasat Manohar V, MD, KPTCL. </p>.<p>Under the SLR system, transmission-line capacity is determined using conservative assumptions based on worst-case weather conditions like high temperatures and low wind speeds. While this approach prioritises operational safety, it often leads to underutilisation of transmission assets.</p>.<p>DLR addresses this by continuously monitoring actual operating conditions. Smart sensors installed on transmission conductors measure parameters like wind speed, ambient temperature, solar radiation and conductor sag in real time.</p>.<p>In cooler and windier conditions, transmission lines dissipate heat more effectively and can safely carry higher electrical loads. By adjusting capacity limits based on real-time data, DLR enables utilities to optimise use of existing infrastructure, while maintaining safety and reliability standards.</p>