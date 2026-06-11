Krishna Byre Gowda meets DK Shivakumar, CM says concerns over Bengaluru portfolio to be resolved soon

<p>New Delhi: Senior Congress minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who was miffed over the ‘incomplete’ allocation of key Bengaluru-related departments, met Chief Minister D K Shivakumar here on Wednesday, with the CM assuring him that his concerns would be addressed soon.</p> <p>Gowda raised the issue of the Bengaluru Development portfolio being allotted to him without the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), both of which continue to remain with the Chief Minister.</p> <p>According to sources, Shivakumar assured Gowda that both of them would discuss the matter in detail after returning to Bengaluru and resolve it at the earliest. </p> .'My relationship with Modi won't end over one Rajya Sabha seat': H D Deve Gowda.<p>The CM also advised Gowda against escalating the portfolio allocation issue to the party high command, a suggestion Gowda agreed to.Though Gowda was not available for comments, sources told DH that the meeting helped ease the situation.</p> <p>Later in the night, Gowda attended a dinner meeting of Karnataka cadre IAS and IPS officers serving in the Central government, convened by Chief Minister at Karnataka Bhavan. </p> <p>Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Karnataka’s Special Representative to Delhi T B Jayachandra were also present.</p> <p>Shivakumar was in the national capital for two- day visit to meet party leaders and attend a NITI Aayog meeting.</p> <p>Byre Gowda had arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday along with Shivarajanagar MLA Rizwan Arshad and Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh — son of former Chief Minister CM Dharma Singh — primarily to meet Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal over his grievances.</p> <p>However, he instead met some senior party functionaries to convey his views on the portfolio allocation, sources said. </p> <p>Vokkaliga leader has been allotted the Bengaluru Development portfolio but is yet to assume charge as he wanted BDA and BMRDA, which is currently with the CM. </p> <p>He strongly believed that the Minister for Bengaluru Development should have full administrative control over BDA and BMRDA for effective coordination, accountability, and meaningful transformation of the city, sources said. </p> <p>“Without oversight of these key agencies, efficient implementation of major projects is not possible,” Gowda is understood to have argued.</p> <p>The Vokkaliga leader and the two accompanying MLAs also plan to meet senior Congress leaders in Delhi to demand the induction of young legislators in the next round of cabinet expansion, sources said.</p>