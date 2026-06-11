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Homeindiakarnataka

Krishna Byre Gowda meets DK Shivakumar, CM says concerns over Bengaluru portfolio to be resolved soon

According to sources, Shivakumar assured Gowda that both of them would discuss the matter in detail after returning to Bengaluru and resolve it at the earliest.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 22:25 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 22:25 IST
KarnatakaIndian PoliticsDK ShivakumarKrishna Byre Gowda

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