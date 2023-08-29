Krishna Byre Gowda promises to complete DC office complex work

“Initially it was planned to take up the work in two phases. Estimate has escalated. The government has a responsibility to complete it. The second phase of the work on the complex should have been approved by the previous BJP government. However, they failed to give approval for it. The priority is to shift the DC office establishment to the DC office complex in the year 2024. Revenue department Principal secretary has directed deputy commissioner to revise the estimate for the work and submit it to the government," said the minister.