Krishna Byre Gowda promises to complete DC office complex work

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the state government is committed to complete the work on DC office complex at Padil in Mangaluru.
Speaking to media persons after inspecting the incomplete work on the DC office Complex on Tuesday, the Minister said that the work of the complex had commenced in 2017-18.
Already, Rs 55 crore has been utilised. However, the work has remained incomplete.
“Initially it was planned to take up the work in two phases. Estimate has escalated. The government has a responsibility to complete it. The second phase of the work on the complex should have been approved by the previous BJP government. However, they failed to give approval for it. The priority is to shift the DC office establishment to the DC office complex in the year 2024. Revenue department Principal secretary has directed deputy commissioner to revise the estimate for the work and submit it to the government," said the minister.
He said that he will visit VA, revenue inspectors office, nadakacheri, sub registrar office, tahsildar office record room to inspect how the government machineries functioning in the district.
All the issues in the survey department, revenue department will be solved within the time frame said the minister.