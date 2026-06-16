Krishna Byre Gowda set to take charge as Greater Bengaluru development minister on Tuesday

<p>Bengaluru: Ending days of uncertainty over the portfolio, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda</a> is set to formally assume charge as the Greater Bengaluru development minister on Tuesday, sources in the government said. </p>.<p>The Byatarayanapura MLA has convened a meeting of senior IAS officers of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and five corporations in the morning, following discussions with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar over the contours of the new portfolio and the allocation of responsibilities.</p>.<p>He is also expected to meet senior officials of Namma Metro and the BWSSB, both of which will report to him. </p>.Still awaiting clarity on 'full-fledged' portfolio to take charge, says Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.<p>Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) will continue to remain under the chief minister’s control, it’s learnt. </p>.<p>Gowda, who took oath nearly two weeks ago, had deferred taking charge of the crucial portfolio because it carried limited responsibilities and key agencies such as BDA and BMRDA were out of its ambit. </p>.<p>The development comes at a crucial time for Bengaluru. Monsoon rains have already arrived and civic agencies are gearing up to tackle flooding, potholes and other seasonal challenges.</p>.<p>GBA elections are also due in the coming months. </p>.<p>While the delay in Gowda taking charge sparked concerns over a possible leadership vacuum, senior bureaucrats maintained that the city’s administrative machinery had continued to function normally. “Commissioners are independent authorities. Unlike secretaries in government departments, they do not merely exercise delegated powers of ministers,” an IAS officer said. </p>.<p>Sources said the minister was never in a hurry to assume charge and had been awaiting clarity from the party leadership and the government <br />on the structure of the new portfolio. </p>