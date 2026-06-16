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Homeindiakarnataka

Krishna Byre Gowda set to take charge as Greater Bengaluru development minister on Tuesday

He is also expected to meet senior officials of Namma Metro and the BWSSB, both of which will report to him.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 22:13 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 22:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKrishna Byre Gowda

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