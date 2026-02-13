<p>Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA T S Srivathsa has accused the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) (formerly Mysuru Urban Development Authority) and the district administration of planning a fresh land scam worth over Rs 500 crore, by illegally recommending the conversion of nearly 48 acres of land under the 'Special Agriculture Zone' at the foot of Chamundi Hill.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, at KC Layout, in Mysuru, on Thursday, Srivathsa alleged that the MUDA, in a meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner on August 8, 2025, approved the land use change for private real estate interests, despite the Master Plan 2031 strictly prohibiting residential layouts in the eco-sensitive zone.</p> .<p><strong>Conversion scam</strong></p><p>Srivathsa revealed documents, showing that MUDA recommended converting 48 acres and 15 guntas of land in Kurubarahalli (Survey No 35, 36, 37, 47, 75, 98, 39, 43, 40, 41, and 18) from Special Agriculture Zone to residential use. The beneficiaries named in the proceedings include Reeby Peter, Rani Peter, and G M Madhu of MS Mysore Law and Infra LLP.</p><p>"Under the Master Plan 2031, a 100-metre belt around Chamundi Hill is a 'No Development Zone'. Besides, only farmhouses or institutions on large plots are permitted, in the Special Agriculture Zone. Subdivision for residential layouts is strictly banned," Srivatsha said, citing the regulations. He alleged that the officials succumbed to influence to bypass the rules, ignoring the Town Planning Member's note that the land was notified for acquisition in 2006.</p><p>"We have written a letter to the Chief Secretary to investigate this scam. If the government does not revoke this recommendation, we will fight it legally," he said.</p> .<p><strong>Lake encroachment</strong></p><p>Srivathsa issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the district administration to demolish a compound built illegally on a water body on Survey No 4 of Kurubarahalli. He pointed out that Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had admitted in the Assembly that 3 acres and 17 guntas in Survey No 4 is recorded as a 'Katte' (tank).</p><p>"Despite the minister's admission, the district administration has failed to vacate the encroachment. A nameboard by 'Roy Peter' has been put up on the lakebed. If the officials don't clear it within 48 hours, we will demolish it ourselves," he said. He questioned the silence of Cabinet Minister, H C Mahadevappa and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh on the issue. Former Mayor Shivakumar and other BJP leaders were present.</p>