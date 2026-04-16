<p>Mandya: The water level of the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, has depleted to below 100-ft, on April 16.</p><p>The water level was 101 ft on the corresponding day, last year. The Cauvery River basin received copious rains for the last two years, and the water level of the KRS dam, which supplies drinking water to Mysuru and Bengaluru cities was in a comfortable position, and there was no shortage of water.</p><p>As on April 16 (Thursday), the water level was 100.96 ft, against the maximum capacity of 124.80 ft. The inflow was 74 cusec and outflow 4,033 cusec (including supply to canals and drinking water supply). The water capacity of the dam was 23.571 tmc ft, against the maximum capacity of 49.452 tmc ft.</p>.Copious rains in Kerala and Karnataka catchment areas fill Cauvery basin dams.<p>In 2023, the water level on the corresponding day was 93 ft and it had plummeted to 83 ft in 2024. However, it was 103 ft in 2020 and 2022. </p><p>According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam engineers, the available water will be used for drinking water supply and agricultural activities. Every day 300 cusec of water is required to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and 150 cusec for Mysuru. As there is 23 tmc ft of water in the dam, there is no drinking water problem up to June, they said.</p>