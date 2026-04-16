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KRS dam: Water level depletes to below 100-ft

The water level was 101 ft on the corresponding day, last year.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 19:56 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 19:56 IST
KarnatakaKRS Dam

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