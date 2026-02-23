<p>Srirangapatna (Mandya dist): The visitors to the famous Brindavan Gardens at KRS were left disappointed and staged a flash protest after the ‘Sangeetha Nritya Karanji’ (musical dance fountain), the garden’s prime attraction, failed to operate on Sunday evening. They demanded a refund of the entry fee on the spot.</p><p>As the technical issue could not be rectified till Monday evening, the authorities have pasted a notice at the ticket counter, that there will be no display of musical fountain on Monday. There will not be a musical fountain until the software glitch is rectified. But the visitors will be allowed to view the Brindavan Gardens, said Cauvery Neeravari Nigam AEE Farooq Abu.</p>.Farmer dies in fire mishap in Karnataka's Mandya.<p>After the musical fountain was not operated, the visitors gathered near the ticket counter on the entrance of the Brindavan Gardens and demanded a refund of the entry fee, on Sunday evening. When the employee at the counter explained that was not possible, the tourists from across the state and even other states expressed outrage.</p><p>It is alleged that the employee had spoken rudely to the tourists who demanded refund, which resulted in heated exchange of words and even jostling. However, the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), deployed there and civil police rushed to the spot, and tried to bring the situation under control.</p><p>There was a technical issue in operating the musical and dancing fountain on Sunday evening. We tried all efforts from 7 pm to set right the issue, but in vain. The officials were informed about the incident, said a staff at Brindavan Gardens.</p><p>A tourist from Bengaluru said, “I had come from Bengaluru to watch the musical fountain, by paying Rs 100 entry fee. When they knew that the fountain was not working, the authorities should not have charged the entry fee. When we demanded the refund, the employee tried to push us and assault us.”</p><p>The musical fountain is operated from 7 pm to 9 pm on government holidays and Sundays, when the tourists are more. The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam has failed to ensure that the tourists are not inconvenienced, a tourist said.</p>