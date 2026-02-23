Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

KRS: Musical fountain suspended till technical glitch rectified

After the musical fountain was not operated, the visitors gathered near the ticket counter on the entrance of the Brindavan Gardens and demanded a refund of the entry fee, on Sunday evening.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 17:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 17:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKRS

Follow us on :

Follow Us