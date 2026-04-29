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KSCA allays fears on CCTV cameras at Chinnaswamy Stadium

On April 24, when the stadium hosted an RCB-GT IPL match, over 240 cameras became non-functional, disrupting surveillance across key security zones.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 21:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKSCAChinnaswamy Stadium

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