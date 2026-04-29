<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Tuesday sought to allay concerns over damage to CCTV cameras at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, clarifying that the systems in question were privately installed and had no bearing on official security arrangements. </p>.<p>On April 24, when the stadium hosted an RCB-GT IPL match, over 240 cameras became non-functional, disrupting surveillance across key security zones. </p>.<p>Cubbon Park police have booked two employees of IVS Digital Solutions, a sub-vendor for Staqu Technologies Pvt Ltd. This Gurugram-based company provides AI-driven surveillance solutions on IPL match days. </p>.CCTV surveillance system, involving 240 cameras, destroyed at Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24 match day; two booked.<p>The employees allegedly entered the CCTV control room without valid passes and damaged the Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems and related fibre connections. The affected cameras covered crucial locations such as entry gates, perimeter zones and concourses. Due to the disruption on match day, officials could not provide live feeds to police personnel deployed for security. </p>.<p>In a statement, the KSCA said CCTV cameras were privately installed systems, set up exclusively for internal operational purposes by a vendor. These are not part of the police surveillance infrastructure. </p>.<p>Police had an independent and comprehensive security and crowd management arrangement, which is entirely separate and unaffected by the said private camera systems, it noted. </p>.<p>The issue pertaining to the cameras arose from an internal matter between the vendor and its sub-vendor/employees, reportedly linked to payment concerns. The concerned server rooms and systems were under the exclusive control and supervision of the vendor, with no involvement from the police or KSCA’s core security framework. </p>.<p>"The matter was identified and resolved well in advance, prior to the opening of stadium gates and commencement of public entry. At no point did this incident result in any security lapse, operational disruption, or life-threatening situation. There was no element of sabotage affecting the safety or security of spectators, players or officials," it stated. </p>