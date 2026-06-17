KSCA’s T20 tournament 'Maharaja Trophy' set to begin from June 20 in Karnataka

<p>Kalaburagi: The fifth edition of the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s T20 tournament ‘The Maharaja Trophy’ will take place from June 20 to July 12 bringing premier T20 cricket action to Mysuru, Hubballi and Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Khaja Bandanawaz University Chancellor Dr Syed Muhammad Ali Al Hussaini, the owner of Gulbarga Mystics (champions of season-1 in 2022), said the tournament aims to encourage untapped talent in the Raichur zone.</p>.<p>He also appealed to KSCA Vice-President Sujit Somasundar to allot a few matches to Kalaburagi. </p>.<p>Gulbarga Mystics have assembled a 20-player squad for the season, featuring 18 auction picks and two catchment-area players. Headlining the roster is Indian ODI cricketer and two-time IPL champion Manish Pandey, who has returned to the squad as captain. The squad members also include Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha and IPL wicketkeeper-batter B R Sharath. Three members of the squad belong to Kalyana Karnataka region. </p>.<p>The franchise remains committed to its long-term vision of establishing North Karnataka as a recognised cricketing hub by creating opportunities for emerging talent, supporting grassroots development and building a team that inspires regional pride. The Mystics aim to strengthen the cricketing ecosystem across the region while competing for championships at the highest level of Karnataka domestic cricket, he explained. </p>.<p>Speaking on the occasion, KSCA Vice-President Sujit Somasundar said there is a proposal to build a cricket stadium in the region and KSCA will develop cricket in the cities outside Bengaluru if the government co-operates. “We have provided opportunities to accomplished and promising players by organising the Maharaja Trophy. It is a good platform for players and coaches. We are making efforts to build a new stadium in Kalaburagi and there is a lot of demand for it from the sports fraternity. But, everyone should work in partnership to achieve the goal,” he said. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Plantation drive</p>.<p>Gulbarga Mystics co-owner and Baghirathi Group director Neil Joseph said they have proposed a sustainability and animal welfare initiative for the Maharaja Trophy. Every four scored by any team during the tournament will result in the plantation of four native trees;, every six scored will result in the plantation of six native trees and every wicket taken will support the “Water for the Voiceless” campaign by providing water for birds and animals. The plantation drive will be implemented and monitored through in collaboration with Rotary’s environment work,” he explained. </p>.<p>The tournament will have a total of six teams: Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters, Coastal Kings Mangaluru, Gulbarga Mystics, Hubli Tigers, Mysore Warriors and Shivamogga Yodhas.</p>.<p>Gulbarga Mystics co-owners Dr Syed Mustafa Al Hussaini and Mahesh Hariharan were present. </p>