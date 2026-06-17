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KSCA’s T20 tournament 'Maharaja Trophy' set to begin from June 20 in Karnataka

The franchise remains committed to its long-term vision of establishing North Karnataka as a recognised cricketing hub by creating opportunities for emerging talent
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 00:38 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 00:38 IST
Karnataka NewsCricketKarnataka

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