KSE blames BSY for his son's ticket loss

Shivamogga: Blaming BJP parliamentary board member BS Yediyurappa, Eshwarapa said former chief minister got ticket.for Shobha Karandlaje but not for his son KE Kantesh.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday evening, he said, "Yediyurappa did not stick to his promise and he cheated us. Though Bommai is not keen to face the polls, he has been made nominee of BJP for Haveri seat."

"Shobha did not go to Delhi seeking ticket. But Yediyurappa got ticket for her," he rued.

He also charged that Yediyurappa is sidelining those who were loyal to RSS and Hindutva. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Pratap Simha, CT Ravi, DV Sadananda Gowda and Basanagouda.Patil Yatnal and himself are the living examples.