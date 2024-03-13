KSE blames BSY for his son's ticket loss

Shivamogga: Blaming BJP parliamentary board member BS Yediyurappa, Eshwarapa said former chief minister got ticket.for Shobha Karandlaje but not for his son KE Kantesh.
Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday evening, he said, "Yediyurappa did not stick to his promise and he cheated us. Though Bommai is not keen to face the polls, he has been made nominee of BJP for Haveri seat."
"Shobha did not go to Delhi seeking ticket. But Yediyurappa got ticket for her," he rued.
He also charged that Yediyurappa is sidelining those who were loyal to RSS and Hindutva. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Pratap Simha, CT Ravi, DV Sadananda Gowda and Basanagouda.Patil Yatnal and himself are the living examples.
Yediyurappa is ignoring loyal workers for his personal gains and he is strangling the mother party for his personal benefits. The party is under the control of one family in Karnataka. There.is a need to safeguard the party. "I would raise my voice against this."
He also made it clear that he would extend support to Modi even if he faces the polls as an independent candidate.
(Published 13 March 2024, 18:08 IST)