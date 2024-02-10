K S Eshwarappa’s remarks: Will explore legal actions, says Parameshwara

Taking serious exceptions to senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa’s controversial remarks, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday said that the state government will examine taking legal recourse against anyone who makes such statements.
Participating in the BJP district unit president swearing-in ceremony at Davangere on Thursday, Eshwarappa had stated that he would like to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a law which allows such (Congress leaders) be shot and killed.
“They (Congress leaders D K Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni) are traitors. They seemingly desire to divide the nation into pieces. I suggest enacting a law where they can be shot and killed,” he had said.
This statement has created furore in the state with the Congress leaders, including Law Minister H K Patil, setting a 24-hour deadline to Eshwarappa to withdraw his statements.
Parameshwara sarcastically remarked that Eshwarappa should work hard towards getting such a law enacted.
“Most of the time, he speaks without thinking of the consequences. If such law comes into force, it will be applicable to all, including him. If someone files a complaint against him for making such remarks, police will investigate it,” he said.
Speaking to reporters separately, Industries Minister M B Patil asserted that the pain behind Suresh’s remarks must be taken into account and not the literal meaning of his words.
“He expressed his displeasure about less allocation to southern states and his real intention was not for seeking separate nationhood,” he asserted.
Rebutting the BJP and PM Modi’s claims about the Congress’ stand for division of this country, both Parameshwara and Patil asserted that the BJP must know that the Congress had lost lakhs of its workers during independence struggle and in order to keep this country united. The party also lost its tallest leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi who laid down their lives for the sake of this country.