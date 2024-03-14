KSEAB withdraws order on primary teachers for SSLC exam duty

The Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has withdrawn its order mandating to depute primary school teachers for SSLC examination duty.
In the revised order issued on Wednesday, the Board has asked the deputy directors of all the districts to train high school teachers and depute them for SSLC examination duty. Considering the request submitted by various legislators, including Puttanna, Marithibbe Gowda and even the teachers community, the KSEAB has issued a revised order.
In a measure to avoid malpractice, the Board this time had insisted not to put high school teachers as room invigilators and had replaced them with primary teachers. Following pressure, the same has been withdrawn.
(Published 13 March 2024, 23:13 IST)