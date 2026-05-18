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Ksheerabhisheka, sharing of sweets mark former PM Deve Gowda's 94th birthday celebrations

The party members gathered at all taluk headquarters of the districts and celebrated Deve Gowda’s birthday by conducting special pujas and sharing sweets.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 17:15 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 17:15 IST
Karnataka NewsH D Deve Gowdabirthday

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