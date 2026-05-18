Ksheerabhisheka, sharing of sweets mark former PM Deve Gowda's 94th birthday celebrations

<p>Hassan/Mandya: The 94th birthday celebrations of former prime minister, Rajya Sabha Member and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda was celebrated in a grand manner by JD(S) members in Hassan and Mandya districts. </p><p>The party members gathered at all taluk headquarters of the districts and celebrated Deve Gowda’s birthday by conducting special pujas and sharing sweets. </p><p>Special pujas and archane were organised at Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Hassan. The party members prayed for the good health and longevity of Deve Gowda and to get strength to serve the people.</p><p>Later, they visited Hazrat Gujarati Badshah Dargah on Azad Road and offered prayers. The leaders recalled the personality of Deve Gowda, who showed equal respect to all religions. His contributions for the development of the state and the country are immense, they recalled.</p>.H D Deve Gowda turns 94; PM Modi greets him on his birthday.<p><strong>30-feet flex board</strong></p><p>They performed ‘ksheerabhisheka’ to the 30-ft tall flex board installed at NR Circle and also showered flower petals on it.</p><p>MLA H P Swaroop, former minister H K Kumaraswamy, JD(S) district president K S Lingesh, and taluk president S Dyavegowda participated.</p><p>The JD(S) leaders also cut a cake at an old age home near Gavenahalli and distributed it to the inmates. They also distributed fruits and sweets to them.</p><p>On the occasion of Deve Gowda’s birthday, former MLA K Annadani offered special prayers at Sri Gangadhareshwaraswamy temple on Kote Beedhi in Malavalli town, Mandya district.</p><p>“Deve Gowda has been continuously fighting for the farmers of the state and Cauvery River water issue. He has dedicated his life for the farmers. Even at this age, he is drawing the attention of the Union government on many issues of Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha. His contribution to our state and the country is immense. May he be blessed with good health and long life," he said.</p>