KSISF constable kills son in Belagavi village

A constable with the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) allegedly murdered his four-month-old infant son by allegedly throwing him on the road at Chinchali village in Raibag taluk, after his wife opposed taking the infant to a local fair.

The incident took place on September 18 but came to the fore later.

The accused was identified as Basavaraj Balunki, a native of Durdundi village in Gokak taluk, presently posted at the Belagavi airport.