KSISF constable kills son in Belagavi village

A constable with the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) allegedly murdered his four-month-old infant son by allegedly throwing him on the road at Chinchali village in Raibag taluk, after his wife opposed taking the infant to a local fair.
The incident took place on September 18 but came to the fore later.
The accused was identified as Basavaraj Balunki, a native of Durdundi village in Gokak taluk, presently posted at the Belagavi airport.
Balunki was married to Laxmi, who hails from Chinchali village, over a year ago. He had allegedly been harassing her for dowry. Since she was pregnant, Laxmi had been residing with her parents. Their son Sanchit was born four months ago.
Balunki went to Laxmi's maternal home on Sunday and insisted on taking their son Sanchit to the fair at Durdundi. Laxmi objected to him taking their son on his bike. In a fit of rage, Balunki threw Sanchit to the ground, following which the infant succumbed to injuries.
Kuduchi police are investigating the incident.