KSOU: Irregularities in recruitment of temporary lecturers alleged

Babu said, he has been suspended for being a whistleblower, but he will keep exposing the irregularities in KSOU, as it is a public institution and concerns thousands of students.

He said, there is no information on the number of lecturers expected to be appointed for each of the 22 subjects, in the notification. “There is also no details on the salary, duration of employment and reservation for the posts, in the notification. The interviews were held on August 30, 31 and September 1 of 2023. Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V Halase, Registrar K L N Murthy and Dean (Academic) N Lakshmi were the president, secretary and member respectively of the interveiw committees of all subjects. Besides, the head of the department of the respective subject in KSOU was a member, along an external subject expert,” he said.

He said, “The helplessness of the members of the committee of the KSOU is understandable, as they are subordinates to the president and secretary. But, the conduct of the extrernal subject experts is surprising. Did they come from universitties, from far off places, to just sign on blank papers? Is this not injustice to desrving candidates? Does this not amount to aiding apointment of ineeficient candidates? Does this not give way for corruption?”

Babu said, following his complaint to the Lokayukta Police, in this regard, the notification was officially withdrawn. “But the authorities concerned have been recruiting the same candidates, who had attended the interviews, through the backdoor,” Babu said.