KSPCB chairperson Shanth A Thimmaiah removed for abuse of power, violation of transparency rules

Thimmaiah was appointed for three years in November 2021 in violation of the law. As per rule, his tenure would have limited to less than six months. The Congress government sought to correct the mistake by removing him in August 2023. However, the Karnataka High Court granted a stay and allowed him to continue.

"As per the The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act Section 4(2)(f) and the as per high court orders, appointing chairman, member secretary and members is a power vested with the government," the order said, adding that Thimmaiah exceeded his brief.

The third instance related to the alleged scam in the clearances given to Enviro Recyclean Pvt Ltd, a plastic recycling company. An audit by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) found that the firm was not operational but had issued extended producer responsibility (EPR) certificates for recycling 3.48 lakh tonnes. The KSPCB had issued consent to operate the factory within seven days after issuing consent to set up the plant.

To a notice issued by the government for not suspending the officials responsible for the scam, Thimmaiah had stated that prior permission from the government was necessary for such actions. However, Thimmaiah had unilaterally suspended three environment officers. "This shows contradictory position and biased action," the order said, adding that his argument was "baseless".

The dismissal order was accompanied by another order in which the government gave additional charge of Chairman's position to B P Ravi, principal secretary (Ecology and Environment).