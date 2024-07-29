KSPCB issues notice to Doddaballapur industries over water pollution

The KSPCB has said that it issued notices to 8 industries and a procedure has been initiated to file a criminal case against one industry in Bengaluru Rural, all of which were found to be not complying with environment rules.

The KSPCB (Karnataka State Pollution Control Board) found itself in the spotlight after activist Girish N P moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against pollution of five lakes in Doddaballapur.

The KSPCB said domestic sewage was entering Nagarakere lake from Doddaballapur city as well as a stormwater drain (SWD).