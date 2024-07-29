KSPCB issues notice to Doddaballapur industries over water pollution

The KSPCB has said that it issued notices to 8 industries and a procedure has been initiated to file a criminal case against one industry in Bengaluru Rural, all of which were found to be not complying with environment rules.
The KSPCB (Karnataka State Pollution Control Board) found itself in the spotlight after activist Girish N P moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against pollution of five lakes in Doddaballapur.
The KSPCB said domestic sewage was entering Nagarakere lake from Doddaballapur city as well as a stormwater drain (SWD).
The outflow from this lake and the sewage from Bashettihalli lake were polluting Chikkatumakuru lake downstream.
Bashettihalli lake, in Arkavathy basin, has two SWDs from industrial areas and the outflow enters Chikkatumakuru lake.
Testing of lake water showed the quality was class E (fit for industrial cooling) in Chikkatumakuru, while other lakes had class D water (propagation of wildlife and fisheries).
The environment officer of Doddaballapur submitted that there are 57 industries, of which 23 are in red category.
Of them, 3 are pharmaceutical industries, 1 is a printed circuit board manufacturing unit, 9 are yarn and fabric dyeing units, 8 have surface treatment facility, 1 is a waste paper recycling industry and 1 unit is a central effluent treatment plant facilitator.
The officer said he has forwarded a report to KSPCB head office, seeking authorisation to file a criminal case against Supreme Solar Projects Pvt Ltd. A notice has been issued to other industries, he said.
Notices were issued to several industries on issues related to water pollution and storage of hazardous waste and others.
Published 28 July 2024, 20:54 IST