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KSPCB issues notice to GBA for building sewage treatment plant on a lake bed in Bengaluru

The National Green Tribunal, hearing a petition filed by R Anjaneya Reddy, directed KSPCB to inspect the lake, which is spread across 18 acres and 35 guntas.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 23:01 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 23:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKSPCBLakeGBA

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