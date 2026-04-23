<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kspcb">Karnataka State Pollution Control Board </a>(KSPCB) has issued a notice to the Mahadevapura division of the Greater Bengaluru Authority after it was found that a sewage treatment plant (STP) had been constructed on the bed of Doddakannelli lake. </p>.<p>The National Green Tribunal, hearing a petition filed by R Anjaneya Reddy, directed KSPCB to inspect the lake, which is spread across 18 acres and 35 guntas. Despite a diversion weir being built to prevent the flow of sewage into it, the lake is not free of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pollution">pollution</a>. </p>.Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directs KSPCB to take action for polluting Guruvayanakere lake.<p>In its notice to the executive engineer of Mahadevapura division, KSPCB noted that construction of an STP without obtaining the consent for establishment and operation was in violation of Section 25 and 26 of Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The civic authority was directed to obtain the necessary clearances.</p>.<p>Meanwhile a test of the sample of the lake water confirmed the presence of contaminants.</p>.<p>The board said data between January and December 2025 shows that the water quality was Class D (propagation of wildlife, fisheries) or Class E (irrigation and industrial cooling or controlled waste disposal).</p>