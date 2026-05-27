KSPCB issues notices to nine polluting industries in Koppal

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kspcb">KSPCB</a>) has issued notice to nine polluting industries in Koppal district asking why action should not be taken against them for violating the environmental laws.</p>.<p>The Notice of Proposed Directions (NPD), a legal instrument that outlines punitive actions like closure or power disconnection, was issued after a ground report by DH had prompted the Chief Minister's Office to seek an explanation from the district administration. The report had put a spotlight on the exposure of villagers in over 20 villages to toxic pollutants caused by red category industries in Koppal taluk.</p>.<p>As per the procedure, the NPD has sought a response in 15 days failing which it warns of action. However, it is not the first time that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued notice to these industries. In fact, many of the industries have been issued NPD in 2023. </p>.<p>In this case, NPD has been issued over non-compliance with the provisions of the Water (Control of Pollution)Act and Air (Control of Pollution) Act.</p>.<p>There are 24 large, red category industries in a five kilometre radius from Hirebaganal, of which 13 are sponge-iron industries. Villagers say that violating entities have managed to get away with no consequence for over a decade. This is done by filing a response showing compliance or a "valid objection" to the notice. </p>.After protests, two Koppal sponge iron factories shut over pollution.<p>Referring to the DH article, the Chief Minister's Office had sought details of the action taken from the Koppal Deputy Commissioner.</p>.<p>The Deputy Commissioner's letter to the Officer on Special Duty to CM also states that the district administration will take necessary action on three industries after KSPCB issues closure directions as per previous recommendation at a KSPCB meeting. This comes as part of a series of actions in the last 10 days, including closure of two industries until further directions. </p>.<p>However, residents and protesters from these villages and Koppal town say that unless these NPDs are followed up and strict action is taken in a time-bound manner, issuing NPDs is not going to help as seen earlier in 2023.</p>.<p>"Though late, the government seems to be taking some steps. However, past experience doesn't instill confidence. There should be in-depth studies of the impact of polluting industries on public health and environment. And the government should ensure the closure of all polluting industries," says writer Allama Prabhu Bettadur who has been leading the protest against large, red category industries in Koppal. </p>.<p>The following are the companies on which NPD has been slapped: Tanush Ispat Private Limited Unit-1, (Sharavana Alloys Steel Private Limited) Hirebaganal; Tanush Ispat Private Limited Unit-2, (Harekrishna Metallics Steel Private Limited), Hirebaganal; ILC Iron & Steel, Kunikeri; Dhruvadesh Meta Steel Private Limited, Hirebaganal; Baba Akhila Sai Jyothi Industries, Chikkabaganal; Bhadra Shree Steel & Power Limited, Kunikeri; PBS Steel (M/s. P. Balasubhashetty & Sons), Halavarthi; Koppal Steels Pvt. Ltd., Kerehalli Village, Koppal Taluk; S K Steels Tech Private Limited, Halavarthi. </p>