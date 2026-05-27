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Homeindiakarnataka

KSPCB issues notices to nine polluting industries in Koppal

In this case, NPD has been issued over non-compliance with the provisions of the Water (Control of Pollution)Act and Air (Control of Pollution) Act.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 00:49 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 00:49 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKoppalKSPCB

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