KSPCB under lens over Rs 17-crore ad contract without tender

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) awarded contracts worth Rs 17 crore to three private firms by violating provisions of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act, a high-level probe has found. Investigators noted that KSPCB misused the “single source” provision, prescribed in the procurement rules, to award contracts without floating tenders.
These are findings mentioned in the 25-page report prepared by the two-member committee, which was formed by the state government to investigate irregularities in the Rs 17-crore contract pertaining to advertisements.
KSPCB chairman Dr Shanth A Thimmaiah did not respond to calls.
Contracts were awarded to Hyderabad-based AdOnMo (Rs 7.53 crore), Mumbai-based Signpost India (Rs 5.43 crore) and Bengaluru's Sai Advertisers (Rs 3.40 crore) citing section 4(B) of the KTPP Act. Such exemptions are, however, applicable when there is only one supplier (single source).
The probe team, however, found that advertising does not fall under the ambit of ‘single source’ and KSPCB violated procurement rules.
What’s more, the pollution control board also sidestepped the standard process of issuing advertisements through the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).
Bypassing the advertisement policy, KSPCB formed a six-member committee to select advertisers. The first meeting was held on January 30. In less than 15 days, KSPCB issued work orders to the three firms.
According to the contract, AdOnMo was expected to display advertisements on 4,692 LED screens for 90 days and for 18 hours a day (9 am to 12 am) for Rs 7.53 crore. Had KSPCB reduced the timing of advertisement from 12 am to 9 pm, the board would have saved Rs 1.25 crore, the investigators say in the report.
For a whopping Rs 5.43 crore, Signpost was required to display environment conservation related advertisements on 400 bus shelters. And Sai Advertisers said it would display advertisements on 100 BMTC buses and 2,000 KSRTC long-distance buses for 45 days
straight.
During scrutiny of files, investigators found that KSPCB did not conduct site inspections to verify whether the advertisers actually advertised the material shared by the pollution control board. Interestingly, a field publicity officer has signed a file claiming that he has inspected all 4,692 LED screens almost a month before the company was given creatives to
advertise.
Another fact that emerged during the investigation is the rights of Sai Advertisers to advertise in BMTC buses had expired a month before the company won the contract. Moreover, KSPCB did not have an inspection report of buses it advertised in the rest of Karnataka barring one from Chitradurga which said only three of the 30 buses carried the advertisement.
Officials who chose the firms
Dr Shanth A Thimmaiah, Chairman of KSPCB
Siddeshwar, Deputy director, Dept of Information and Public Relations
Janardhan, Joint director, Dept of Tourism
Prof Suresh Bhagavatula, Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru
Bheem Singh Gowgi, Senior environment officer at KSPCB
T Mahesh, Chief environment officer at KSPCB
Ghazale Ameen, environment officer at KSPCB