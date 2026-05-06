<p>Ranebennur (Haveri district): A Gadag-bound KSRTC Pallakki (non-AC sleeper) bus was reduced to ashes after it caught fire near Devaragudda in Ranebennur, Haveri district late on Monday night. Fortunately, all the 17 passengers on board the bus escaped unscathed.</p>.<p>The bus, which had departed from Bengaluru, was travelling along the stretch of the national highway between Devaragudda and Guttal, when a passenger noticed a strange sound emanating from one of the tyres on the application of the brakes. The passenger immediately intimated the driver, Fakirappa.</p>.Electronic device catches fire on IndiGo flight; emergency evacuation at Chandigarh airport.<p>The driver wasted no time in pulling over the bus to the side of the road. Alighting from the vehicle, Fakirappa noticed smoke arising from the rear of the bus. He immediately opened the emergency exit door and broke the windows of the bus and hurried the passengers out of the vehicle. Minutes after everyone exited the bus, the entire vehicle caught fire and erupted in flames. A case has been filed in connection with the incident at the Ranebennur rural police station.</p>.<p>A fault in the brake liner of the bus has been identified as the cause of the fire. Authorities have recorded statements from the driver and the passengers. Police said that technical experts would be enlisted to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.</p>.<p>Haveri district superintendent of police Yashoda Vantagodi, deputy SP J Lokesh visited the accident site and took stock of the damage to the bus.</p>