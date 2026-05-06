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KSRTC bus catches fire in Ranebennur; passengers unhurt

A fault in the brake liner of the bus has been identified as the cause of the fire.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 21:54 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 21:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKSRTCFirehaveriranebennur

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