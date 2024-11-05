KSRTC demands permits to operate bus on Mangaluru- Karkala route

<p>Mangaluru: KSRTC Mangauru division has demanded permits to operate eight buses with seven single trips on the Mangaluru-Karkala route. </p><p>At the RTA meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P on Tuesday, KSRTC senior divisional controller Rajesh Shetty argued that the permits must be granted in the interest of the public especially when the state government has introduced schemes including Shakti, and ticket concession for the students.</p><p>Shetty said that the KSRTC had applied for permits to operate buses on Mangaluru- Moodbidri- Karkala routes in 2014. In fact, permits were granted then, which was challenged by the private operators citing poor condition of Gurpura bridge. When the KSRTC applied again later, we were given permits for three single trips which we challenged in the Tribunal as operating three single trips was not economical.</p>.KSRTC adds 20 luxury buses each worth Rs 1.78 crore to its fleet.<p>The KSRTC DC also provided details on various provisions under which applications can be filed for permits under the new area scheme.</p><p>The KSRTC DC also said that a complaint has also been lodged against him with Lokayukta for not operating the buses on Mangaluru- Karkala route and appealed to the DC to issue permits to the KSRTC to operate buses.</p><p>However, private bus operators, represented by their advocates, argued that the demand be deferred by the RTA until the writ petition regarding the area scheme is heard in the High court. They sought to know if the KSRTC has concern for the public, then why they did not operate buses when permits were issued for three single trips.</p><p>The advocates also demanded a data on the traffic density report on the said route. However, the KSRTC DC clarified that route survey is not required as the entire state transport comes under new area scheme.</p><p>A bus operator said “ there is a bus on the route for every five to 10 minutes. Except during peak hours, all other buses are not running its full capacity. If KSRTC is given permits then we may have to stop our services.”</p><p>Bus operator Rajavarma Ballal sought to know why KSRTC failed to operate buses Manipal and Bantwal inspite of having permits.</p><p>Balakrishna Nooyi said that permits should not be given till the NH works are completed as the roads are narrow and causing a lot of inconvenience to the general public.</p><p>Bus owner Dilraj Alva demanded rationalisation of timings of the buses.</p><p><strong>Truck terminal</strong></p><p>An official from New Mangalore Port Authority said that a truck terminal with a capacity to park 400 trucks has been set up near Panambur. All the trucks should be asked to park it in the terminal. He appealed to the DC to give permission for another terminal to park 200 to 300 trucks.</p><p>KCCI vice president Ahmed Mudassar said that there are complaints of pre-paid autos not functioning in the night at Mangaluru Central Railway station to which, Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal promised to look into the issue.</p>