KSRTC hikes luggage charges by 15%

The KSRTC noted on Sunday that luggage fares are increased after every fare revision. “In January 2025, when the fare was hiked, luggage charges were not revised. In this background, luggage fares have been increased this year,” it stated.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 21:52 IST
Published 15 February 2026, 21:52 IST
