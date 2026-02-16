<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has increased the luggage charges, which will likely burden passengers already complaining about high-fares. </p>.<p>The KSRTC noted on Sunday that luggage fares are increased after every fare revision. “In January 2025, when the fare was hiked, luggage charges were not revised. In this background, luggage fares have been increased this year,” it stated. </p>.<p>The revised luggage fares, which range from Rs 6 to Rs 145 per kg beyond the free allowance of 30 kg, will come into effect on February 16. The charges vary depending on the distance of commuting, charged based on stages. In KSRTC, one stage is six kilometres. The hike is about 15% from what was earlier applicable, it added. </p>.<p>The last time luggage charges were increased was in December 2021, it stated. </p>.<p>Passengers will continue to have a free luggage allowance of up to 30 kg. </p>.<p>Passengers can transport goods on KSRTC buses, including items such as washing machines, refrigerators, truck tyres, aluminum pipes, iron pipes, utensils, cats, dogs and rabbits, depending on available space. </p>.<p>The luggage transport system has been in place since November 5, 1999, with periodic revisions in charges and specifications on permitted items, according to the KSRTC. </p>