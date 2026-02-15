Menu
KSRTC hikes luggage charges by up to 15 from February 16

As per reports, luggage charges have been increased by around 15 per cent, in line with the fare hike implemented in 2025. The rates have been fixed according to travel stages.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 16:53 IST
Published 15 February 2026, 16:53 IST
