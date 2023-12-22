KSRTC inducts 20 jeeps for accident relief

The KSRTC inducted 16 vehicles over eight years ago for similar purposes. The newly inducted vehicles will be distributed to the divisions based on requirement. KSRTC Managing Director V Anbukumar said the vehicles were inducted as part of the corporation’s priority to ensure safety of passengers as well as driving staff. He said further preventive measures will be taken to avoid accidents. The jeeps will operate 24x7 in the 16 divisions of the corporation. An official said the jeeps were seen as the much-required stitch in time to save crores of rupees.