<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">KSRTC</a>) has received the Governance Now 12th PSU National Award in the 'Excellence in Innovation' category for its Dhwani Spandana initiative. </p><p>The bus operator implemented the Dhwani Spandana — Onboard Bus Identification and Navigation System on 200 Mysuru city transport buses with support from the German company GIZ.</p>.<p>According to the KSRTC, the project reduced the travel dependency of visually impaired passengers and improved their confidence, safety and freedom of mobility. </p>