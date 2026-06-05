KSRTC issues transfer orders for Grade 3 non-supervisory and Grade 4 employees

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday published the transfer orders for Grade 3 non-supervisory and Grade 4 employees under the mutual and general transfer categories on its website ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in. </p>.<p>Employees transferred under the mutual transfer category have been relieved and posted to their transferred divisions with effect from June 8. </p>.<p>For employees transferred under the general transfer category, office/unit allocation will be made through counselling to be conducted through www.ksrtc.org/transfer from June 11 to 17. </p>