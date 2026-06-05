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Homeindiakarnataka

KSRTC issues transfer orders for Grade 3 non-supervisory and Grade 4 employees

Employees transferred under the mutual transfer category have been relieved and posted to their transferred divisions with effect from June 8.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 01:46 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 01:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKSRTC

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